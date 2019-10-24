FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the names of its July and August 2019 graduates, followed by the degree earned and respective honors.
Fairbank — Megan Stammeyer graduated with a Master of Public Administration in public management emphasis
Fayette — Malik Baker graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Ashley Kuennen graduated with a Master of Education in instructional strategist II emphasis; Brock Wissmiller graduated with a Master of Business Administration in organizational development emphasis; Erica Young graduated with a Master of Education in higher education emphasis
Independence — Lisa Wright graduated with a Master of Education degree in higher education emphasis
Jesup — Kari Miller graduated with a Master/Science: Counseling in counseling emphasis
Sumner — Melissa Bass graduated with a Master/Science: Counseling degree in counseling emphasis