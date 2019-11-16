Upper Iowa University announces Knight Endowed Scholarship to Collin Kime of Maynard

FAYETTE – Upper Iowa University (UIU) has once again awarded the Carlton W. Knight and Maxine R. Knight Endowed Scholarship to 2018 West Central High School graduate Collin Kime. The scholarship was renewed after Kime maintained the required criteria while attending UIU last year.
Collin Kime, son of Lori Kime and the late Kraig Kime of Maynard, is currently majoring in criminal justice, with minors in forensic science and prelaw. He is also a member of the Peacock track and field team. While attending West Central High School, Kime participated in the basketball, track and field, football, Siblings by Choice and Boomerang programs.
The Knight Endowed Scholarship pays tribute to Carlton W. Knight and Maxine R. Knight, proprietors of the former Knight Hardware, located on Fayette’s Main Street from 1900-65. The annual award was established in 2004 by son Dr. Kip Knight ‘62 and Eileen Knight.
Recipients of the award are selected among deserving individuals from within the customer base or trade area served by the family-owned and -operated Knight’s Hardware. Preference is given to students who have participated in extracurricular activities, worked in the family business or family farm to “support or enhance their family standard of living” and who have demonstrated a commitment to community service.