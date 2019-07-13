FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce its May 2019 graduates, followed by the degree earned.
Calmar — Bryce Teff, Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems
Clermont — Ashley Durnan, Master of Business Admin degree in Organizational Devel Emphasis
Dunkerton — Stacie Fager, Master/Science:Counseling degree in Counseling Emphasis
Elgin — Alison Leuchtenmacher, Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting
Fayette — Chung Ho Chee, Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology; Lara Peco Fazanes, Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology; Kaylonna McKee, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin; Sabreena Zainal, Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting
Hawkeye — Karissa Butikofer, Bachelor of Arts degree in Birth-Grade 3: Inclusive Settings; Teresa Hageman, Bachelor of Arts degree in Graphic Design
Independence — Brook Carey, Master of Education degree in Reading Emphasis
Jesup — Christopher Even, Master of Public Admin degree in Government Administration Emphasis
Maynard — Ashley Buzynski, Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Mgmt
Oelwein — Clair Lensing, Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business; Joseph Michels, Bachelor of Arts degree in All Social Science
Ossian — Kaitlin Teff, Bachelor of Science degree in Conservation Mgmt
Readlyn — Crystal Ingersoll, Bachelor of Science degree in Health Services Admin;
Rowley — Chelsea Bearbower-Judd, Master of Education degree in ESL Emphasis; Estelle Gudenkauf, Master of Business Admin degree in Organizational Devel Emphasis
Sumner — Jacob Hoth, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin; Nicole Lehnertz-Schwake, Bachelor of Arts degree in Instruc Strat: BD/LD/ID
Volga — Josie Fettkether, Bachelor of Science degree in Management
Waucoma — Cally Mueller, Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise/Sport Studies
West Union — Joanne Balk, Master of Business Admin degree in Accounting Emphasis; Billy Noecker, Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education; Jared Van Sickle, Bachelor of Science degree in Management
Westgate — Adam Cannon, Bachelor of Science degree in Biology; Melissa Stewart, Master of Business Admin degree in Human Resources Mgmt Emphasis
Winthrop — Rachel Lamker, Master of Business Admin degree in Accounting Emphasis