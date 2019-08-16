The 2019-19 Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery schedule opens Monday, August 26, with the featured works of Upper Iowa University (UIU) art studio students. The opening exhibit includes sculptures, ceramics, paintings, intermediate drawings and printmaking projects created in the 200- and 300-level art studio courses at UIU’s Fayette Campus during the 2018-19 academic school year. A selection of Art & Architecture in Italy student photos will also be on display. “Last spring associate professor of art Elissa Wenthe and I felt our students had compiled a very strong collection of work,” said UIU assistant professor of art Laura Gleissner. “We asked the students to leave their work with us over the summer to showcase it in the opening show this fall. Many of these same students are getting set to graduate at the end of this year and will be preparing cohesive bodies of work to exhibit in their senior thesis exhibition in April or May.”
A closing reception for the 200/300 Studio Arts exhibit will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, September 19. The exhibit will be the first of seven scheduled art events showcased at the Gallery in 2019-20.
The complete 2019-20 Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery artist schedule is as follows:
• Monday, Aug. 26, through Friday, Sept. 20: 200/300 Studio Arts, closing reception, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
• Thursday, Oct. 3, through Friday, Nov. 1: Leslie Barrow, artist talk and reception, noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
• Monday, Nov. 11, through Friday, December 13: Russ Nordman, artist talk and reception, noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
• Monday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Feb. 21: Jody Boyer, artist talk and reception, noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
• Saturday, March 21, through April 1: Jennifer Bates, artist talk and reception, 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.
• Monday, April 6, through Friday, April 17 and Monday, April 27, to Saturday, May 9: UIU Senior Theses, receptions TBD.
Additional information about the artists and their respective exhibits will be announced at a later date.
Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery is located in Edgar Fine Arts Hall at Upper Iowa University’s Fayette Campus. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.