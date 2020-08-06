Urbana’s own farmers market first opened to locals in late May and early June under restrictions from the state due to COVID-19. In two months since, things have changed for Iowa and restrictions have loosen considerable.
“When we first opened the market, we hoped things would feel as normal as possible,” Eileen Schmidt, an organizer said. “That wasn’t going to happen, but we did want people to feel like they return to something resembling normal. Those first few weeks, we have maybe 30, then 40 people come.”
As the summer flew by, more people stopped by to the point 75 to nearly 100 patrons stopped by the pavilion to look through local wares. Tables for vendors are separated far enough to maintain social distancing. Hand sanitizer is readily available. Crafts were previously prohibited at markets, but are available now at the Urbana Farmers Market.
“We’ve had quite a few people coming up to the market, some of who we have never seen or have not seen in a while,” Schmidt said. “We have a couple of vegetable vendors remain and have a little variety. We are able to do gift baskets and people have been excited about those coming back. Most of these are vegetables and prepackaged items, so they will be washed or unpacked later.”
Yet uncertainty still remains for the Urbana Farmers Market. If restrictions return or new ones are set in motion, Schmidt and organizers will have to make changes swiftly. Some patrons were masks, but it is not a requirement. However, Schmidt says everyone seems to be happy to be out getting fresh produce at the market again.
“No one knew what to do exactly at first and that was the biggest challenge,” Schmidt said. “People never wore masks before and now people are a lot more comfortable doing so. They’re really happy to be able to come on and get a farmers market.”
Schmidt plans for the market to run as is through August and September. The outdoor market regularly ends in early October and moves indoors to the Urbana Community Center. However, the City of Urbana has closed all city properties through the end of the year due to COVID-19. Instead, Schmidt hopes to find a new home for the winter market, possibly the American Legion hall.
“I’m working with the Legion right now and it sounds promising, but we don’t know if they have the place booked for certain weekends,” Schmidt said. “So right now, we are homeless beginning in October.”
For more information on the Urbana Farmers Market, check out their Facebook page, “Urbana Farmers Market.” Markets are held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the American Legion Pavilion in downtown Urbana.