Farmers Markets were among the first activities Gov. Kim Reynolds announced could resume as the state began to reopen in May after nearly two months into the COVID-19 pandemic. This brought a sigh of relief to Eileen Schmidt as the Urbana Farmers Market could indeed resume in time for the outdoor season beginning on Memorial Day Weekend.
“We have a market in the wintertime once a month at the community center, but with city buildings having to close to the public because of the virus, it affected our April market,” Schmidt, an organizer for the market for the past 17 years said. “We weren't even sure we'd be able to open in May and I was nervous.”
Schmidt waited for the last possible moment, but she was able to get the word out the market was on beginning Saturday, May 23 and then continued on May 30. Over its first two markets, approximately 50 patrons and six vendors gathered at the American Legion Pavilion in Urbana to open the season.
“It’s a small-sized market, so these numbers under the circumstances are encouraging,” Schmidt said. “We usually start anywhere from three to five vendors, but this year we’ve had six food vendors. It reflects well on our market that the word is getting out.”
The Urbana Farmers Market is required to follow guidelines from the state in order to operate. Craft vendors are not allowed to show at markets because “people tend to linger and touch a lot more things” according to Schmidt. Concessions are also prohibited and customers are encouraged to wear masks. Vendors such as Deb Blakely of Blakely Gardens are also wearing masks and practicing appropriate hygiene as they sell.
“Farmers markets are very important because our stuff is homegrown,” Blakely said. “We want to sell these products this way to let people know they are getting the freshest produce and know the labor we put into it.”
Blakely has been attending the Urbana Farmers Market for 15 years now to sell products from her garden in rural Vinton between Urbana and Shellsburg. She enjoys talking with the people at the markets and has made friends over the years selling in Urbana and Vinton. While grateful the market indeed returned this year, she noticed how the past two weekends have felt very different.
“It went good, but it was a little bit nerve-wracking,” Blakely said. “It’s not the same as usual. The market isn’t as laid back and there’s some tension. I do feel it will relax with time. The second one was better than the first. I just hope more people come out and enjoy the fresh air and the vegetables.”
Schmidt is carefully watching to see if more restrictions are lifted by the governor in the coming weeks in regard to farmers markets. Recent press conferences by Reynolds have not mentioned any specific details on farmers markets.
“We'll just continue on as we can, and hope that everything can get back to normal so that craft vendors can get back to supporting themselves,” Schmidt said. “I hope things will improve by the Fourth of July.”
For more information on the Urbana Farmers Market, check out their Facebook page, “Urbana Farmers Market.”