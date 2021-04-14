Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) will not be passing through Urbana on July 29 due to a major resurfacing project on Highway 150 occurring this summer, according to the Urbana Visioning Committee.
“It is disappointing to our community,” Marcy Johnson with the Urbana Visioning Committee said. “However we are fortunate the state is investing in our roads with the resurfacing project and appreciate the focus on rider safety.”
According to Johnson, the City of Urbana was in the “very early stage of planning” when they were informed and had not formally created a committee for RAGBRAI. The exact route through Urbana had yet to be announced before RAGBRAI learned of the resurfacing project and altered the direction of the route.
“Given the current pandemic, we knew it was a possibility of the ride not occurring at all,” Johnson said. “We hope RAGBRAI chooses us for future rides. We hope to support surrounding communities and appreciate the consideration of riders safety in this event.”
According to the RAGBRAI website, the route on July 29 moved from Waterloo to Jesup to Rowley, down through Walker to Center Point before moving on to DeWitt as originally planned. Vinton Newspapers attempted to reach RAGBRAI regarding the route change, but did not receive a response in time for publication.