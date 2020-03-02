County Editor/ Digital Journalist
The fruition of Urbana having its own public library is in sight for the Urbana Public Library Board, yet is still at least a year away as the group continues its efforts to bring such a space to life.
“Urbana has never had a library and I really think it should have a library,” Al Buck, Chairperson of board said. “The vision is to start small. We need to establish a precedent by getting a library in town and getting people used to having that amenity. Then our hopes, long term goals would be to grow it into a fully, fully functioning library to support the community.”
Friends of Urbana Public Library was created 15 years ago to help transform this wish into a reality for a community which has not had its own library. The group has worked alongside the City of Urbana and Library Board to find the appropriate spot to host the library.
“The city has been supportive of the library board’s efforts over the years to raise funds and build out a library,” Jeff Bendull, a member of the City Council and Library Board said. “They have provided city resources including police and fire department help with our annual fun run and have been very helpful in promoting all of our fund-raising activities over the years.”
A solution seemed to be in grasp recently as a building on Wood Street became available in Urbana. The City of Urbana held on to the building for the library board and the public space seemed to be finally coming to the town of 1,400.
“Over time, we’ve been slowly, raising funds and trying to finish out a space on Wood Street in a building that the city owns,” Buck said. “The goal would be finishing a building and filling it with books, computers, and eventually turning it over to the City as a gift.”
Yet a location on Wood Street wasn’t to be. The property was sold to a business by the City of Urbana. Going back to the city council, a new location in Urbana next to a public works building near the city park was found to host their library.
“We want to see what it would take monetarily to finish out and get doors open to a library,” Buck said. “This location looks very feasible and could happen within a year’s time. That really excites us. The Wood Street building was likely bigger than we could handle. This new building could be open in a shorter time frame.”
The groups involved would be to move in by this time next year and still be able to turn over the facility to the community. According to Buck, hiring the first Library Director would fall under the Library Board
“Having a library in our growing community is something that all residents can benefit from, especially our young children who are learning to read,” Bendull said. “It’s important we have this type of resource in our community so they can get excited about going to the library with their families and excited about reading. Literacy is so important to the success of our youth as they advance through their education and into their careers as adults.”