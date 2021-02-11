It’s not unusual to see a few bike riders pass through the town of Urbana on any given summer day due to the Cedar Valley Nature Trail running through its center.
But on Thursday, July 29, 2021, town officials expect bicycle traffic to swell by 15,000 to 20,000 riders as the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) passes through on day five of its weeklong journey.
This is the first time Urbana has been part of the RAGBRAI route in any official capacity since 1985, according to the Des Moines Register.
Last year’s RAGBRAI was cancelled due to the pandemic but organizers all along the route this year—generally the same as what was announced in 2020 besides two overnight town switches—are hopeful plans being made now will stick.
Marcy Johnson with the Urbana Visioning Committee is one such hopeful organizer.
“[I] am extremely excited to be part of this event that takes place across our great state … The [Urbana] Visioning Committee is currently working towards putting a veterans park in our town—this will be a great opportunity for us to raise funds and complete that project.”
Johnson said the city of Urbana was unofficially notified they would be a pass-through town a few days ahead of the virtual announcement RAGBRAI held on Saturday, January 30.
Announcing which towns the route will pass-through this early in the year was a change for RAGBRAI—in the past, such towns were not announced until March or April.
“The city clerk was notified by RAGBRAI officials and it was approved by city council members,” Johnson said.
Pass-through towns are asked to fulfill a handful of requirements, Johnson said, including providing police, emergency services, water bottle filling stations, and portable toilet facilities.
“Those are the main requirements. Vendors and entertainment is at the discretion of the town. In my experience—riding this event in the past—if you provide the right essentials you will get a large crowd to hang around within your community and support local businesses and organizations.”
Although the exact route in and out of Urbana has not been announced yet, Johnson said such planning will take place soon.
“Due to the pandemic, specific routes through towns have not been set yet. Towns [along the route] can expect to be notified and meet with RAGBRAI officials in mid-to-late March once it is confirmed to be an event this summer.”
The fifth day of the ride is slated to travel a total of 77.8 miles from Waterloo to Anamosa, climbing a total of 2,546 feet according to the RAGBRAI website.
Those who registered for the ride last year were given the opportunity for a refund or to hold their registration over until 2021.
According to RAGBRAI Director Dieter Drake in a blog post on RAGBRAI’s website, people are registering for the ride faster this year than they did in 2020.
The cost is $30 for a day rider pass and $175 for a weeklong registration which can be purchased on RAGBRAI's website. Weeklong rider registration closes April 1, 2021.
RAGBRAI organizers continue, however, to play everything by ear due to the pandemic.
According to the RAGBRAI website, it is likely COVID-19 screening via email and/or a negative COVID-19 test will be required.
Additional testing or screening during the ride may also be implemented; vaccination may be required.
The ride could also be modified or cancelled altogether depending on the current state of the pandemic.
If the event is able to take place as planned, Johnson said her family will be participating like many area bicycle enthusiasts.
“My family and I really enjoy biking together. My husband and I have ridden at least a day of [RAGBRAI] for several years. We have always longed to take our two young boys on the ride with us ... Since it is going to be so close this year, we may be able to make that happen this summer!”
Johnson said Urbana’s inclusion in the RAGBRAI route is a big deal for the growing community.
“This event has the potential to be very successful for our community. The Urbana Visioning Committee will help with planning, along with other community volunteers. The RAGBRAI committee provides specific guidelines for each town to assist with planning for the large crowd expected to pass through.”
In the meantime, as snow continues to pile up in eastern Iowa, thoughts of riding a bike down the center of a small town on a summer day should give many-—including Johnson—an escape to look forward to.
“[This is] a great way to market what our small town is all about,” Johnson said. “Having grown up in Iowa, this has always been a stand out event. I remember as a child watching the news and reading stories in the newspaper about the many great things this ride does for small towns.”
“I look forward to being a part of the planning for this event and the thrill of seeing all of the bikers pass through our town.”