URBANA - There is activity in the northern Benton County community of Urbana that will see growth in both the commercial and residential areas.
Work began last week on the infrastructure for Urbana Towne Centre Development, which will be located along Sunset Street, west of Urbana City Hall and the Urbana Medical clinic.
Lots have already been sold in the first two phases of the construction project which is being undertaken by John and Mike Elwick.
“We are hoping that work will get finish in July and August,” Mike Elwick said of the work that got started.
Once the infrastructure work is completed, then work can begin in the commercial and residential phases of the project.
Elwick explained the first phase includes 4 commercial lots 17 residential lots.
Of those first offerings, two commercial lots have already been sold along with eight of the residential lots have been sold.
“We are very excited about this project,” Elwick said Friday.
He added that the commercial offerings will bring some new shops to the community.
“One is planning a three-plex strip mall type of structure and the other is planning a single structure that will house two or three retails but not in a strip mall type building,” Elwick explained. “Both look very exciting and promising for the community.”
In the past the pair, took a plan for residential growth to the Urbana city council.
Despite having conversations, there was action taken in getting the plan off the ground.
Elwick said that since that first discussion, “we could that Urbana could growth and there was a real need for a new retail area long Sunset and the Cedar Valley Nature Trail,” he added.
Access to a majority of the development will come from entry point along Sunset Drive going past commercial lots and into the residential areas.
As Phase 2 of the project nears completion with each of the 17 lots sold, expansion can continue along the nature trail.
“Future additions the area would continue along the nature trail,” he said.
Along with single family residences, the plan calls for some townhouses in the area as well.
A ground breaking ceremony is planned to be held later this spring.
“We are really excited about this project,” Elwick added. Similar feelings have been shared by members of the Urbana city council during the initial conversations about the future development.