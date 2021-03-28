The Urbana Town Centre project will become the home for several businesses this July and have drawn significant interest for its residential lots, yet Mike Elwick is not done developing by any means.
“We have 17 residential and four commercial lots with this first phase,” Elwick said. “The duplexes near the Cedar Valley Bike Trail are what’s going hot. I heard they are going to hard surface the bike trail this year all the way up to Highway 150. That’s really helped to drive the interest in our area.”
The land for the development was donated by the Elwick family off of patriarch Keith Elwick’s 300 acres of land. Mike stated his father always had “strong feelings for Urbana”, leading to land donations for several businesses over the years, including Clickstop and the Urbana Family Medical Clinic. The 14.3 acres that make up Urbana Town Centre were donated in 2018 and initially were considered for a retirement community.
“We put some feelers out with this idea,” Elwick said. “We heard from interest in Cedar Rapids, but it never went beyond that. Urbana is right along I-380 and drumming up development.”
As construction is underway for phase one, plans for the second phase are always drawing interest from home buyers. 15 residential lots will be built upon the development northwards, and Elwick stated 11 of the lots are already sold before ground has even been broken for them.
Plenty can still be done with the commercial lots along Sunset Street. Elwick envisioned a business strip mall within one of these lots. Six retail spots are “spoken for” already and Urbana will have to wait and see what becomes of those lots in the near future.
“Urbana has grown so much in the last several years,” Elwick said. “There always seems to be needs for beauty parlors, childcare, restaurants. We believe a grocery store would be nice. With more people working from home now, having these businesses in Urbana might be the way to go.”
A glimpse into what Elwick hopes Urbana can grow into is an hour away: Dyersville. The community draws from Dubuque, which Urbana can replicate being between Waterloo and Cedar Rapids.
“Our dream is to see more commercial and industry come to Urbana to transform this town,” Elwick said. “We want to see middle income housing, maybe some executive-type homes in the near future. We love being a part of this and hope to see Urbana continue to grow and see the school system benefit from it.”