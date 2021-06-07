On 6-4-2021, at about 8:45 PM, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a UTV accident with multiple injuries at Patten’s Campground, 5454 22nd Ave, Vinton IA.
The UTV lost control and overturned.
The driver of the Polaris UTV was Ladonna Fairbanks, age 60, of Vinton IA. Fairbanks was arrested and charged with OWI and was taken to the Benton County Jail.
Passengers were Dolly Ayers, age 54, from Roper NC; Edward Ayers, age 58, from Roper NC; Lisa Rouse, age 53, from Vinton IA; and Darrell Russell, age 50, from Vinton IA. All the passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained.
Assisting were the; Vinton Fire Dept, Mt Auburn Fire Dept and First Responders, North Benton Ambulance, Life Flight Air Ambulance, Dysart Ambulance, La Porte City Ambulance, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation.
A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.