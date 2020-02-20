Vinton Kiwanis hosted a group of guests from the Vinton-Shellsburg band program, including Director Nick Waymire, to learn more about how community efforts led to the program getting new uniforms for the 2020 marching band season.
“This has been in the back of my mind since I started here seven years ago,” Waymire said. “The old uniforms were originally purchased in 2005, and the general life expectancy is about 10-15 years.”
Waymire was unsure how long the process of raising money for new uniforms would take or what steps were required. He reached out to the company the school had bought their previous uniforms from and received an estimate of $60,000.
“I knew it was a large ask for the community, but even as I came with the proposal to the Vinton-Shellsburg fine arts, they offered to cover 25 percent of it-$15,000,” Waymire said. “It was an unbelievable way to get started and show we were serious about this worthwhile investment.”
Ultimately, fundraising took “about a year” according to Waymire in what he stated was an “incredible accomplishment.” All of the donations went to the brand new uniforms with black and white colors, yellow shoulders and plumes on their hats. The new uniforms will replace the current “torn, stained uniforms,” which Andrew Wirth, a drum major for the band, felt were going also “out of style” compared to other programs across the state.
“You go to competitions and you see these other marching bands with a slick style uniform,” Wirth said. “It’s good to move forward along with everyone else. It shows we are moving in the right direction.”
Wirth, along with Emma Dickinson, Hannah McGowan, Andrew Jessen and Angela Duffer, each stated their support for new uniforms for various reasons, including the current condition of the uniforms. Fitting has also proven difficult for older uniforms due to the school not wishing to damage them further.
“I’ve noticed several uniforms over the years that looked rough,” Jessen said. “Having new uniforms is a great way to get new members out for band next year. They’ll be excited to be the first year of new uniforms.”
According to Waymire, next school year’s band will have anywhere between 70-80 students out thanks in part to a potentially large Class of 2024 out and replacing a small, current senior class. Questions were taken at the end of the presentation about continuing to fundraising in the future to avoid the need to fundraise in such a short time in the future. Waymire stated fundraising in smaller amounts had been discussed
“These uniforms are something any student will be proud to wear while still keeping our Vinton-Shellsburg roots well-incorporated,” Waymire said. “Our new uniforms are more contemporary, and that was exciting for me. Students are very excited and I’m sure the community will be very proud when they see them out on the field next school year.”
A design of the uniforms was shown to Kiwanis members and is featured with this article. For more information about the new Vinton-Shellsburg marching band uniforms, contact Nick Waymire at nick.waymire@vscsd.org.