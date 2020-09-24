VINTON - Effects of the early spring closure of school were shared during Monday evening’s meeting of the Vinton Shellsburg Community school board.
Kyle Koeppen, district superintendent, shared that the district’s special education program had revenues of $1,366,712 down from $43,606,889.09 the previous year.
“The special ed deficit grew from $699,000 to $1,055,935.59 last year,” Koeppen explained. “The increase is partially contributed to not being reimbursed by medicaid during the COVID spring closure last school year.”
This will be something that the district will need to account for when they begin the spring budgeting process.
“We can request allowable growth and supplemental aid for the negative balance,” Koeppen stated.
That request would need to be submitted to the Iowa Department of Education by September 25.
With Covid-19 on everyone’s mind, Koeppen reminded board members that the district had two positive cases reported during the week of September 14. One was at the high school while the other at Tilford Elementary.
The board discussed how in-person learning was progressing across the district and also the number of students/staff in quarantine and isolation.
“None of our cases have been community spread from inside the district’s buildings,” he added.
As of Friday, September 18, the Vinton Shellsbug school district had a total of 24 students, between all sites, that were in quarantine.
In other business:
- Board meetings for the next two months were scheduled.
Members will meet at the high school Monday, October 12, and at the Shellsburg Elementary building Monday, November 9. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m.
It was also to tentatively schedule a meeting for October 26, in case the district needs a meeting due to Covid reason, Koeppen explained.
Historically, board meetings are held in the various buildings within the district to allow board members a chance to tour the facility.
- A contract was approved for the district to work with LifeTime Fence Company for fence repairs at the Shellsburg ball field location due to storm damage. Bids from the firm included a quote of $14,800 for the baseball field and $1,295 for the softball field.
- Koeppen also provided an update on the solar energy project that was started earlier in the year. A solar committee will be reviewing presentations from a number of firms to select the best partner for the district.
Solar power is a topic that has been discussed for the past decade. Board members had decided to begin some research to see if it would be feasible for the district to produce some of its own power.
A progress report was also provided on the district’s new bus barn project located on W 3rd Street.
