Vinton-Shellsburg cross country concluded their season with their best individual performances at the State Qualifying Meet in Waverly on Monday, ending on a high note despite no athletes moving on to State meet this season.
“I’m Just really proud of the team,” coach Jeff Mangold said. “They didn't have a lot of team success, but they remained positive all season and kept working hard.”
The girls finished ninth overall as a team to end their season, with junior Charlee Johnson finishing 38th overall with a time of 21:58. Sophomore Molly Haisman came in 43rd with a time of 22:13, followed by senior Lydia Radeke in 61st with a time of 23:57, freshman Kailey Kerkman in 62nd with a time of 23:58 and freshman Tori Elwick in 65th with a time of 24:35 to round out scoring. Sophomore Annabelle Newton finished 74th with a time of 26:13 and sophomore Bailey Weeks 76th with a time of 26:23.
“All five of our girls that scored last night had their season PR,” Mangold said. “Our goal for all runners was to peak at the right time and we definitely did that as a team. It was a fast race for both the boys and the girls which is typical at qualifying meets.”
The Vikings also ended their season with a ninth place finish in a tough boys field in Waverly. Sophomore Elijah Blix crossed the finish line first for V-S in 35th with a time of 18:04, followed by sophomore Merritt Bodeker in 45th with a time of 18:31, senior Preston Tippie in 64th with a time of 19:08, sophomore Reid Hermanson in 65th with a time of 19:12 and freshman Eli Page in 69th with a time of 19:17 to round out scoring. Freshman Aldin Swanson also finished 70th with a time of 19:19 and Ian Allsup in 87th with a time of 21:27.
“The boys ran their best overall race of the year,” Mangold said. “Five or the seven runners had their PR's, including our top two runners Elijah Blix and Merritt Bodeker.”
While V-S did not enjoy much success in terms of scoring over the 2020 season, Mangold noted the teams “kept working hard and stayed positive” from day one to the final meet in Waverly.
“This was a really close team that enjoyed hanging out with each other,” Mangold said. “They were all happy for each other's success and improvements whether they were the last runner or the first. We had multiple runners take more than six minutes off of their time from the first meet.”
V-S cross country will say goodbye to a small senior group consisting of Elias Colsch, Isaac Allsup, Preston Tippie, Sage Holmes, and Lydia Radeke. Mangold stated the senior runners and manager will be missed greatly for their leadership and “team first mentality.”
“They led practice each day, worked hard, and were always positive,” Mangold said. “They definitely set a good example for our younger runners.”
However, both are very young teams and can expect to improve in the coming years, starting with summer training this offseason. Mangold will look to returning runners to play more of a leadership role in 2021.
“They boys were already talking last night about next season, and they've set a goal to push themselves in the offseason and to make it to state within the next 2 years,” Mangold said. “Each runner will have to take close to two minutes off their current PR to make it happen, but I'm confident they will put in the hardwork and make it happen. For the girls we are looking for individual improvement, but they are young also. I expect our top two runners Charlee Johnson and Molly Haisman to lead the team next year.”