On Thursday, April 8, the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA chapter held their annual “labor auction” at the Vinton-Shellsburg High School gymnasium, starting at 6:00 P.M. Last year, the chapter was unable to put on this fundraiser due to COVID-19 circumstances. This year however, the auction was a success. FFA members filled out a form agreeing to be “sold” to the highest bidder when they were auctioned off. All the proceeds that the member gets from the highest bid goes to the chapter to help pay for State and National Convention. The top seller in the auction was our advisor, Ms. Power, who brought $500. When asked how she thought things went, Ms. Power said, “things went really well, and we are super lucky to have such generous people in our community that support our chapter so much. It went very smoothly and I think some people got a laugh or two while attending the auction, which was good to see.”
Doug Utoff provided the entertainment and laughs for the night with his comedy and auctioneer skills. In total, members and advisors were able to raise $7,700 which will go to sending students to the State and National FFA Conventions. We would like to send a special thank you to all of our sponsors: Anonymous, Ariane Geiger, Bar-Y-Acres, Bob Hanson, Brian Carlson, Brian Schminke, Bryon Geater, Denny Sturtz, Duane Fisher, Farmers Savings Bank, Garett Witmer/Lora Mae and Kay, John Anderson, John Buhr, Kyle Henkle, Lori Lang, Mason Malget, Natures Corner, R and A Farms, Robert Hanson Farms, Sara Yedlik, and Sheri Mullinex. Thank you to all who attended our event, and to the entire community for your continued support of our program and students.