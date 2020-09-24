The Vinton-Shellsburg Invitational saw V-S host Benton, Union and other area teams compete Tuesday on the high school grounds, with several area teams and individuals standing out.
Benton’s girls team took runner up among ten complete teams, with freshman Jaida Lyons finishing second overall with a time of 21:02. The Bobcats had three other runners place in the top 15 as senior Hailee Ricklefs finished sixth with a time of 22:02, senior Jaden Thys followed closely in seventh with a time of 22:03 and junior Abby Rinderknecht in 14th with a time of 22:51. Union junior Ellie Rathe would be the only other area athlete to finish in the top 15 as she took 12th overall with a time of 22:30. Union freshman Lauren Youngblut finished just outside of the top 15 in 16th overall with a time of 23:09. V-S junior Charlee Johnson led the Vikettes in 18th with a time of 23:25, followed by sophomore Molly Haisman in 25th with a time of 24:17 and freshman Infinity Westlie in 29th with a time of 24:39. The Vikettes finished fourth overall as a team and Union sixth as a team.
“Overall, we ran a great race and I’ve been happy with the progress I’ve seen in recent meets,” Benton coach Marty Thomae said. “Several girls ran a minute or two faster than last year at this meet. Now we have some important meets coming up against new teams and programs we need to measure against.”
The Bobcats boys finished fourth overall as a team with sophomore Trey Schulte the lone area athlete to medal in Vinton as he took fifth with a time of 18:04. Benton junior Brady Osborn finished 18th with a time of 19:06, followed by freshman Isaac Morris in 27th with a time of 19:28 and senior Nicson Franck in 33rd with a time of 19:45. V-S sophomore Elijah Blix led the Vikings in 20th with a time of 19:18, followed by sophomore Merritt Bodeker in 28th with a time of 19:33 and freshman Aldin Swanson in 51st with a time of 20:36. For Union sophomore Conner Prestemon finished 40th overall with a time of 20:02, followed by freshman Wyatt Hoy in 59th with a time of 21:25 and sophomore Asher Beerman in 61st with a time of 21:28. V-S would finish eighth as a team and Union 11th in the meet.
V-S will next compete at an invitational in Independence on Saturday. Benton and Union will continue their seasons in Jesup on Tuesday.