Vinton-Shellsburg cross country is taking in their final tuneups of the season before the WaMaC and state qualifying meets next month, competing in the Clipper Cross Country Classic on Monday hosted by Clear Creek Amana in Iowa City.
“We just ran a meet Saturday and now one on a Monday, which is very difficult for our runners,” coach Jeff Mangold said. “They really ran hard today against a tough lineup, including some ranked teams. We saw improved times and overall did a great job.”
The girls saw freshman Infinity Westlie and junior Charlee Johnson out in Monday’s meet, leaving a small, yet determined group of JV and varsity runners together. Sophomore Molly Haisman finished 24th overall with a time of 23:40 to lead the Vikettes. Freshman Kailey Kerkman finished 41st with a time of 26:01, followed by senior Lydia Radeke in 43rd with a time of 26:34, freshman Tori Elwick in 48th with a time of 27:08, sophomore Bailey Weeks in 54th with a time of 27:46 and freshman Rachel Rollinger in 68th with a time of 30:59. The girls placed seventh as a team overall.
“Molly Haisman has really been coming on strong lately,” Mangold said. “She just keeps improving every week. Our top runners were out, but we still fought through and these girls ran the best they could.”
The Viking boys finished sixth as a team overall with sophomore Elijah Blix finishing 22nd with a time of 19:36. Sophomore Merritt Bodeker followed in 30th with a time of 20:08, sophomore Reid Hermanson in 40th with a time of 20:38, freshman Aldin Swanson in 54th with a time of 21:12, senior Preston Tippie in 58th with a time of 21:21, freshman Eli Page in 66th with a time of 21:43 and senior Elias Colsch in 85th with a time of 22:38 to make up the top seven runners for V-S.
“It was a tough lineup of teams out there,” Mangold said. “Elijah and Merritt both ran great races and we had a couple of other runners improve their times today.”
V-S will run one final meet at West Delaware on Tuesday, October 6 before the WaMaC Conference Meet at Williamsburg on Thursday, Oct. 15. Mangold will continue training the team hard as they look to peak in both meets.
“I'm looking forward to watching them compare their early times from the season to their times at the end of the season,” Mangold said. “I really think they're going to be surprised with how much they’ve improved through the season. I’m really proud of how they’ve worked.”