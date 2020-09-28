Despite a few injuries on the girls team, Vinton-Shellsburg competed hard at the Independence Invitational on Saturday amid a smaller field of team than their average meet.
The girls team finished second overall in the meet with sophomore Molly Haisman finishing eighth overall with a time of 24:55. Freshman Kailey Kerkman followed in 10th with a time of 25:17, senior Lydia Radeke in 14th with a time of 26:03, freshman Tori Elwick in 15th with a time of 26:04, junior Charlee Johnson in 19th with a time of 26:26, and sophomore Annabelle Newton in 28th with a time of 28:22.
The boys team finished fourth overall with sophomore Elijah Blix leading the Vikes in 10th place with a time of 20:01. Sophomore Merritt Bodeker finished 21th overall with a time of 20:47, followed by freshman Aldin Swanson in 24th with a time of 20:59, senior Preston Tippie in 32nd with a time of 21:17, sophomore Reid Hermanson in 42nd with a time of 22:09, sophomore Ian Allsup in 44th with a time of 22:32 and freshman Eli Page in 45th with a time of 22:33.
V-S continued their busy Homecoming Week with a meet in Iowa City hosted by Clear Creek-Amana on Monday. The Vikettes/Vikings will have one final tuneup at West Delaware on October 6 before the WaMaC meet in Williamsburg on Thursday, Oct. 15.