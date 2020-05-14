VINTON - While staff and students from the Vinton Shellsburg school district may miss the days of attending school in the district's buildings, one group is using the school closure to their benefit.
Staff have been able to get an early start on the district's summer project list as well as the HVAC project that was planned for the Tilford Elementary building.
At Monday night’s board meeting school board members received five bids for the project which would replace the system servicing the fourth-grade wing at the building.
Mary Jo Hainstock, district superintendent, told the board having that many bids "was encouraging."
Jake Conner, from Modus Engineering, along with Colin Carolus, Vinton Shellsburg Director of Buildings and Grounds, reviewed the bids and made the recommendation for the board to accept the low bid from Youngs Plumbing and Heating, at a cost of $388,900.
The estimated completion date for the project is on or before August 12, 2020.
The high bid for the project was over $450,000. Each proposal gave an estimated August completion date for the project.
The project called for the replacement of the HVAC unit and updating the pneumatic contracts.
“As part of this process, we anticipate including the air handler unit (AHU), condensing unit and variable air volume (VAV) equipment to have a cost between $50-60,000,” Hainstock explained to the board at a meeting in March.
Also included in the project was the update of a lighting grid for areas served by the current system.
Carolus informed the board that the district will be working with Alliant Energy on a rebate for the project.
The Tilford building will also be getting new windows. “We are waiting for the factory to get materials to manufacture the new window to replace those originally installed in 1968,” Carolus wrote in an update to the board.
Also scheduled at the Tilford building is the removal and replacement of the entry way and 4th grade hallway ceiling.
This is being done as part of the HVAC upgrade.
Other summer project included on the list:
Shellsburg:
- hallway, lock room and music room ceiling tile replacement along with a LED lighting upgrade;
- roof replacement “which is has taken longer than expected due to the wind,” Carolus explained. “Pella Roofing is installing a 20-year membrane roof and as new overflow drain in case the existing drain would get plugged.” This would allow any overflow to drain off the roof.
Middle School:
- Floors are the name of the game at the Middle School.
Carolus’ update shared that FLR Floor Sanders are finishing up and ready to repaint and seal the floor; the Student Center floor will be starting next week and the 3rd floor Science room floor replacement has been started.
- Also there are gym bleacher half steps and handrails being installed making things more handicapped accessible.
High School:
-The parking lot restriping has been completed and a concrete sidewalk on campus has been started.
He added that remote key access has been installed to the locker and weight room as well as the coaches’ office. “We are waiting on the new locks to show up.”
Throughout the district, “custodians are working on waxing and cleaning floors and are ahead of schedule,” he said.
In the past the district has talked about the possibility of using solar power as a way to offset electricity charges.
“Our AmeriCorp volunteer, Katherine Stuelke, made some initial contacts and provided energy use date to several companies,” Hainstock wrote in her report to the board.
“Over the last few weeks, representatives from several of those companies have worked more closely to develop preliminary or draft options for the district to consider.”
Considering some options for the district, board members decided to move forward with additional research and have a specific plan back in front of the board prior to the September board meeting.
Board members Rob Levis, Jake Fish and Tom Burke will all be on the committee.