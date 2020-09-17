Vinton-Shellsburg students will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch beginning September 21 and lasting until the end of the calendar year or until funds from a U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) waiver run out.
This is an extension of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) created by the USDA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools across the nation. All Vinton-Shellsburg Students ages 18 and under attending in-person and virtual school will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch. Virtual learners and home school students will be able to pick up meals at designated school buildings. There is no cost for the program and no need for sign up.
“This is a federally supported program offered to school districts across the nation,” V-S Superintendent Kyle Koeppen said. “By taking advantage of this program, we keep our tax dollars in our community to support our students. Providing this assistance hopefully supports those who have come across tough times during this pandemic. I believe it will provide food security for our students and their families in these difficult times.’
When the funds run out or the school reaches the end of the calendar year, V-S will resume their use of the National School Breakfast and School Lunch Programs and students will be charged according to their eligibility, according to Ackman. The free meals will be the only meal options from the school outside of students bringing their own to school. All extra food purchases such as a la carte, milk and snacks will be made through family meal accounts. Teachers and support staff will not receive free meals, but may purchase a meal for $4. Applications for free/reduced lunches will still need to be filled out and the school requests negative balances be addressed.
“We are really pleased to continue this program after the success we had with it from March 20 to July 31st,” Karen Ackman, Food Services Director for V-S said. “We served 77,169 meals during that time. This program supports our food service budget and the meals are straight across the board for everyone in our school district.”
Watch for more information on social media, the school website and email. Contact Karen Ackman at karen.ackman@vscsd.org or (319) 436-5848.