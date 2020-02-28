Sports Editor
A small group of small people representing the Vinton Aquatic Club took part in the most prestigious swimming event at the culmination of the youth swimming season.
Justyce Dominick, Broden Farrell, Astrid Hopkins, Sophie Mossman and Olivia Schminke all competed at the ISI Short Course Age Group Championships last weekend in Des Moines.
Hopkins, swimming in the 11-to-12-year-old age group, came out with several remarkable feats, qualifying for finals in five different events.
Mossman, competing in the 10-and-under group, took off nearly 11 seconds from her 100 fly time in her 15th-place finish.
With its season now wrapped up, the Vinton Aquatic Club will be off until late April. That’s when offseason workouts will officially commence for the team, with the new season starting in early June.
Below are the full results from each swimmer.
Justyce Dominick
27.13 50 free 46th
Broden Farrell
39.94 50 breast 32nd
Astrid Hopkins
25.55 50 breast 10th
1:12.29 100 fly 17th
2:35.02 200 IM 15th
1:17.54 100 breast 8th
30.28 50 fly 8th
2:47.95 200 breast 6th
Sophie Mossman
38.13 50 fly 19th
1:24.79 100 fly 15th
Olivia Schminke
33.39 50 back 19th