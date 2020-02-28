Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sports Editor

A small group of small people representing the Vinton Aquatic Club took part in the most prestigious swimming event at the culmination of the youth swimming season.

Justyce Dominick, Broden Farrell, Astrid Hopkins, Sophie Mossman and Olivia Schminke all competed at the ISI Short Course Age Group Championships last weekend in Des Moines.

Hopkins, swimming in the 11-to-12-year-old age group, came out with several remarkable feats, qualifying for finals in five different events.

Mossman, competing in the 10-and-under group, took off nearly 11 seconds from her 100 fly time in her 15th-place finish.

With its season now wrapped up, the Vinton Aquatic Club will be off until late April. That’s when offseason workouts will officially commence for the team, with the new season starting in early June.

Below are the full results from each swimmer.

Justyce Dominick

27.13 50 free 46th

Broden Farrell

39.94 50 breast 32nd

Astrid Hopkins

25.55 50 breast 10th

1:12.29 100 fly 17th

2:35.02 200 IM 15th

1:17.54 100 breast 8th

30.28 50 fly 8th

2:47.95 200 breast 6th

Sophie Mossman

38.13 50 fly 19th

1:24.79 100 fly 15th

Olivia Schminke

33.39 50 back 19th

