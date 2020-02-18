Sports Editor
Three youngsters competed at the 8-and-under championships and three older swimmers qualified for state competition over the weekend in Dubuque.
Lyla Kelly, Elijah Trudell and Ian Schminke all swam in the younger competition at the Dubuque Community Schools Aquatic Center. Kelly in particular impressed with a fifth-place finish in the 25-yard freestyle, finishing in 20.20 seconds.
As for the older swimmers, Astrid Hopkins, Sophie Mossman and Olivia Schminke all posted qualifying times for this weekend’s IAQ state meet in Des Moines. Hopkins qualified with first-place finishes in the 50 fly (31.20), 200 IM (2:35.13) and 1650 free (23:02.94). Mossman earned a first-place finish in the 50 fly (37.27) in her age division while Schminke placed third in the 50 back (33.50).
Hopkins, Mossman and Schminke will all make the trip to the Wellmark YMCA in Des Moines this weekend. For Hopkins and Schminke, they will compete in the morning during a preliminary session for the chance to swim in the evening’s finals. The top 16 swimmers in each event will advance. For Mossman, her day will end during the afternoon with just one swim for those aged 10 and under.
For full results of this past weekend’s meet, please visit us online at communitynewspapergroup.com/vinton_newspapers