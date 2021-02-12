From Kyle Koeppen, Superintendent of Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District:
This (Thursday) afternoon Benton County Public Health will start to administer the first round of COVID vaccinations to VSCSD school staff. Approximately 50 employees will receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccination. School employees have the choice to receive the vaccination or not. Employees signed up to receive the vaccination through a survey and will receive the vaccinations by age groupings. The county is expected to receive a new round of vaccinations each week.
Masks will continue to be required during the school day and at extracurricular events. There are no changes to our Return to Learn mitigation expectations and practices. With the new COVID variants entering Iowa, along with the current harsh weather conditions it is more important than ever to stay diligent with our health and safety practices.