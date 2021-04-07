April 5 marked the first day all Iowans ages 16 and older became eligible to be vaccinated as the state ramps up vaccination to meet a growing demand.
“More than 1.7 million doses of vaccine has been administered in Iowa, which is 83 percent of all doses that have been delivered to our state,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said during a press conference Wednesday. “44 percent of Iowans 18 and older have received at least once dose. 87 percent of individuals 65 and older have had at least the first dose. 28 percent of Iowans are fully vaccinated, which puts us at ninth in the country.”
According to Benton County Public Health, 13,600 total doses have been administered in Benton County since the vaccinations began in December. This comes as vaccine allocations to Iowa have increased to more than 160,000 doses, up from 60,000 weekly doses earlier this year. 45,800 of those doses will be the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines, though public health noted its availability in Benton County is pending. The vaccine has been allocated to colleges to help vaccinate students before the end of the semester and other communities.
While the J&J vaccine may not see wide availability in Benton County, the Pfizer/Biotech and Moderna vaccines are available in the county. The Moderna vaccines, which may be taken by individuals 18 and older, is currently available at Virginia Gay Hospital and Clinic, Cornerstone Apothecary in Van Horne, LaGrange Pharmacy in Vinton, and Unity Point Clinics in Belle Plaine, Shellsburg and Vinton. The Pfizer vaccine is available through the Dollar Fresh Hyvee location. Check with clinics and providers for available appointment times.
According to information from Benton County Public Health, individuals are not required to be vaccinated in the county where they reside. They can receive the vaccine from any public health agency or participating provider regardless of home address. It is recommended to be vaccinated even if an individual has already had COVID-19.
“Experts are still learning about how long natural immunity lasts,” Benton County Public Health stated. “Getting vaccinated is a safe, effective way to protect yourself from the virus. However, if you were treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma while ill, you should wait 90 days before being vaccinated.”
To protect yourself and others it is recommended to continue to follow public health guidance: wear a mask over your nose and mouth, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid crowds, wash your hands often and stay home if you’re sick.