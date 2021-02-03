(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), in partnership with Walgreens and CVS announce the availability of COVID-19 vaccine for approximately 32,000 Iowans age 65 and older. Unused vaccines which were originally allocated to the Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership Program have been redistributed to a limited number of Walgreens and CVS stores in select Iowa counties, and reserved for Iowans age 65 and older. This is a one-time, additional allocation of vaccine.
Iowans age 65 and older can register online for a vaccine appointment at a participating Walgreens or CVS location near them. Appointments are limited to the number of vaccines available at each location.
If you are not able to secure one of these vaccine appointments, be assured that more vaccines are coming to the state on a weekly basis.
Walgreens
Beginning February 3, Iowans age 65 and older can sign up to schedule an appointment at a Walgreens store location in one of the counties listed: Black Hawk, Cerro Gordo, Des Moines, Dubuque, Johnson, Linn, Polk, Pottawattamie, Scott, Woodbury
CVS
Beginning February 4, at 8:00 a.m., Iowans age 65 and older can sign up to schedule an appointment at a CVS store location in one of the counties listed: Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn, Polk
We encourage Iowans to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. It is also critical to continue practicing the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Wear a mask or face covering
Practice social distancing with those outside your household
Clean your hands frequently with soap and water
Stay home if you feel sick
Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19