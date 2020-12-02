Vanilla Butter Cutouts

Ingredients:
2 2/³ - 3 c all-purpose flour
1 c butter, room temperature
1 c sugar
1 egg
2 tsp vanilla extract
Directions:
1. Cream butter and sugar.
2. Blend in egg and vanilla.
3. Add flour and mix well.
4. Cover in plastic wrap and chill for at least an hour.
5. Roll out to about ¼ inch thickness.
6. Cut out shapes with your favorite cookie cutters.
7. Place on ungreased cookie sheet.
8. Bake at 375° until light brown (about 8 min).
9. Ice when cooled with your favorite vanilla cookie glaze or icing.