DECORAH — Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, is rolling out 2021 classes in new and exciting ways. “The class schedule for 2021 is different from previous years, but we’re thrilled with the new options we’re offering and hopeful about bringing students back to campus safely later in the second half of the year,” Lea Lovelace, Vesterheim Director of Folk Art Education, said.
“Instead of announcing the full year ahead, we’re revealing one quarter at a time,”
Classes from Jan. through March will be in an online format and are open now for registration at folkartschool.vesterheim.org. The schedule for April through June will be listed online and open for registration on Feb. 10. “We’re constantly evaluating the pandemic situation and will announce onsite classes as soon as we feel we can offer them safely,” Lovelace said.
“An exciting aspect of the new online classes is that anyone can participate from anywhere in the world. We’ve had students attend from a few blocks away and from the other side of the world in Australia,” Lovelace said. “Online classes offer a whole new opportunity to connect people to folk art, and we plan to continue to grow our program in this format, while also starting to resume some of our beloved campus programs with beloved folk art instructors,”
Classes in the first quarter include woodworking, rosemaling, fiber arts, metalworking, jewelry, and language, but there is a special emphasis on Nordic foods in connection with the traveling exhibit, “New Nordic Cuisine.” Cooking classes include a family heritage cooking series, featuring classics like kringle and lefse. There are a number of craft cocktail classes, including instruction on how to make gløgg with Emily Vikre from Vikre Distillery in Duluth, Minnesota. And there will be a free exclusive conversation with Nevada Berg, celebrated chef from Norway and author of “North Wild Kitchen,” to discuss the meaning of Nordic cooking.
Another focus this year at Vesterheim Folk Art School is family programs. Monthly “Family Book Adventures” and “Family Norwegian Language Adventures” are continuing into the New Year. The book adventures include family-fun activities focused on a Scandinavian-inspired story. The language adventures offer hands-on activities, fun crafts, light-hearted games, and short videos for families to learn and practice their new Norwegian skills. A special kit with activities, crafts, and snacks is mailed to each participating family.
In 2021, Vesterheim is offering a new program, “Family Handcraft at Home.” This series has been designed to facilitate an intergenerational folk-art experience for an adult and child duo to do together. Together parents and kids can explore a new skill and learn about Scandinavian folk art traditions from a master artist – all in the comfort and safety of home!
Sign up at folkartschool.vesterheim.org. Class costs are listed on the website and include paid, low-cost, and free. Pre-registration is required for all programs and space is limited.
