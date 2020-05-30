Oelwein head softball coach Bob Lape intends to teach his somewhat young team the fundamentals, like he does every year. One of those is resiliency, or the ability to bounce back.
Lape coached the North Fayette Valley team for 25 seasons, from the academic years starting in 1990 (summer 1991) and ending after summer 2019, minus three summers off.
“It’s all about the kids, it’s not about me,” he said before responding about the number of career wins. “Making sure they have a good experience and enjoy it.”
His teams have won nearly 650 games, and he took a team to the State Tournament in 2004.
He credits “a lot of great families’ support to help me with my successes.”
“Obviously, it’s pretty gratifying as a coach, watching kids progress and improve,” Lape said.
It’s a process he looks forward to restarting after spring training was cut short by social distancing with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oelwein Community Schools hired him as the high school football head coach and a physical education teacher and he began last fall.
“I’m excited to get back to doing something, be around the kids again, help them, teach them and coach them,’’ Lape said of the season restart on Monday. Games can begin on June 15.
Lape played football while attending Upper Iowa University, where he graduated in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education with a grades 5-12 physical education endorsement.
Like many students, Lape entered undergrad undecided on a major.
“After a couple years I wanted to stay around athletics,” he said. “I like to be around kids, like sports, like to coach. I thought teaching phys ed would be a way to stay involved.”
In 2018, he earned his Master of Sports Administration, allowing him to potentially direct an athletics department or be a sports agent, for instance.
He anticipates challenges this season.
“My first challenge is I’m new and missed out on a couple months around these players,” Lape said. “So I really don’t know what they’re capable of. We started pitching and catching, we were doing that, and middle of March, that was it.” Back then, some 30 had signed up, but he is bracing for some attrition or loss of players with the uncertainty of scheduling amid the pandemic.
He has kept busy during the shutdown as the PE teacher.
“I email the whole school about staying active and things to do to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” he said, listing yard work, walking, biking. As a coach, he hopes his players have also been running. He realizes they may not have been able to get in all the batting practice and catch of a typical spring training season while at home.
The focus this year — as it is every year — will be fundamentals.
He has a young team this year: “There’s no seniors,” with graduate Aly Duffy shipping off with the National Guard earlier this week. “Maybe five juniors,” who will be seniors in the fall. The rest are finishing eighth, ninth and 10th grade.
Like many coaches, Lape enjoys the opportunity to instill players with life skills such as resiliency work ethic, pride and discipline.
“It’s our job as teachers and coaches to help guide those kids and give them those traits to be successful in life. Obviously it’s also helpful in athletics (and) in life to have pride in what you do, work with others. (I) try to base progress on those things: Do the fundamentals well. Learn how to face adversity, deal, bounce back.”
