The office has been getting a lot of inquiries about Veterans benefits for Veterans who have passed. It is always important to honor those who have served by remembering their life and what they did for our great Nation. With that, there are numerous benefits that are available to Veterans and possibly their families once the Veteran has passed on.
Death is not usually a topic that people enjoy talking about, but it is necessary. As someone who made out their Will at the age of 19 in preparation for a deployment it was actually comforting for me to know that if I did not come home my family would have exactly what I wanted for them with my Life Insurance money.
I do not have the large Life Insurance policy that I did when I was deploying but there are a few things that I have planned ahead on should something happen.
The VA can give a burial allowance to a loved one who has paid for the Veterans Burial if the Veteran was receiving VA compensation or pension at the time of their passing. The amount can vary slightly, it is not a large amount either way, but it still helps to offset costs.
The VA can also provide a headstone for the Veteran. Some choose to use this headstone as the only marker for the grave while others choose the flat headstone that is offered and adhere it to the back of a privately purchased headstone.
I already have these forms filled out as completely as I can and have them in my filing cabinet in my “IF” folder. IF something should happen to me my husband knows exactly where to look to find everything that he will need to finalize my affairs.
Our office also offers a Grave Marker commemorating the Veterans service that can be placed at their grave. The first Grave Marker is free of charge for every Veteran buried in our County. If the marker needs to be replaced, either due to theft or damage it is only $19 to replace, the amount the office is charged to purchase the marker.
Veterans and their dependents can also be buried in either a National or State cemetery. Veterans can pre-apply for burial at these cemeteries. Per the VA website, eligible individuals are entitled to burial in any open VA national cemetery which includes opening/closing of the grave, a government-furnished grave liner, perpetual care of the gravesite, and a government-furnished upright headstone or flat marker at no cost to the family. Veterans are also eligible for a burial flag and Presidential Memorial Certificate.
This is meant to be a brief overview to help Veterans and their families plan for the future. If you would like more information on these benefits, either for yourself or a loved one please contact my office at the number listed below, I would be glad to help. Even though our own passing is not something we enjoy discussing it does make you feel better to have it taken care of.
Benton County buildings will be open to the public starting 15 April 2021. Benton County VA is located at 811 D Ave, Vinton, IA. Please contact me either by phone, at 319.472.3150 or email at va@bentoncountyva.gov.