I have been getting calls quite regularly about when Veteran’s will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the VA and no wonder, people are ready to get out and live life to the fullest without fear. Grandparents want to hug their grandbabies; friends want to be able to have dinner parties again and parents want to take their kids to the bustling beach for a vacation. A friend of mine who is a healthcare worker posted on her social media when she got the vaccine, “You can make your own personal choice but today I feel like I was injected with HOPE! Hope for a future with hugs, family gatherings, concerts, sporting events, less fear.” She noted that she felt she was back in charge of her life.
What a true statement. Luckily for Veterans enrolled in the VA healthcare system the VA is starting to roll out vaccines. The Iowa City VA gave their first COVID vaccine to a Veteran on 26 January 2021. As of early February, they had given at least the first round of vaccine to 2,200 Veterans. A few weeks ago they hosted a walk-in event for Veterans 75 years or older or Veterans who had certain serious ailments. I participated in a call stating that as of 4 February they were now able to administer the vaccine to Veterans 65 years or older which fortunately covers a large number of our Veterans! They are following the Federal Distribution plan as they receive vaccines.
Currently the Iowa City VA is distributing the Moderna vaccine but are playing close attention to new vaccines that are in the testing phase as they feel some of those could be more user friendly such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that is being tested for possible approval only requires 1 dose so Veterans would not have to return in 28 days to receive a second shot.
The eligibility for receiving the vaccine from the VA is that a Veteran be enrolled in VA healthcare and currently receiving treatment and that it is time for their current priority group to receive the shot as the VA is trying to get it to those who face the greatest risk first. The VA is being very diligent in notifying Veterans when their priority group is eligible for the vaccine. They have been notifying Veterans via text, letter, or robo-call informing them of the number to call for scheduling a time to receive the vaccine along with a registration number. Once you receive this authorization there are a few possible locations to receive the shot. Iowa City VA Hospital can give shots from 8am-4pm during the week. Cedar Rapids and Waterloo VA clinics may have the vaccine and are potentially scheduling one day of the week to give the vaccine to a small number of veterans.
There is also a possibility that the caretaker of a Veteran could receive the vaccine from the VA. The caretaker needs to be enrolled in the official caretaker program with the VA.
Please be patient, and as the VA has vaccines become available and your priority group is able, give the number listed a call and schedule a time to receive your vaccine. We will beat this and get back to normal where we can spend quality time with our loved ones again and give all the hugs we want!