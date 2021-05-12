I have been dreading writing this editorial. I am sitting here trying to find the best way to sign off as my time as Benton County’s Veterans Affairs Director. The thought I keep coming back to is, “Thank you.” Thank you for entrusting me with your most personal thoughts and heartaches and trusting me to help make things right. I tried putting my heart and soul into every claim I did and treat it as if it were my own. I thoroughly enjoyed helping each and every one of you and wish you all the best.
I am taking the summer to go exploring with my three-year-old daughter, Scarlett before she starts pre-school in the fall. I have been given this gift of time with her and cannot wait to soak up every moment! After that I am seeing where the road takes me and am excited for the possibilities that lie ahead!
We hired a new Director whom I have the utmost faith in. Her name is Cara Martin from Vinton. She is smart, spirited, and will put her all into making sure our Veterans have the assistance they need. My last day will be 28 May to ensure Cara has the proper training and is familiarized with the office and its procedures.
So, as the final episode from my favorite sitcom ends, “Maybe we will see each other again, but just in case we don’t, I want you to know how much you have meant to me… I’ll miss you.” Thank you to all my fellow Veterans and their families. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve you. Goodbye, farewell and Amen.