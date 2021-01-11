Many of you receiving VA healthcare received a letter from the VA stating that they deferred medical co-pays between April 2020 and November 2020 due to COVID-19 but would-be sending letters in January requesting payment. If you receive this bill for past co-pays and it will pose a great financial burden on you, please contact my office as we can request a payment plan or possibly even get the debt waived in full. Please contact me by phone at 319.472.3150 or via email at va@bentoncountyia.gov.
My office is available amidst the pandemic even though our building is open by appointment only. For your safety and the safety of County employees we will try and conduct the majority of business either over the phone or email.