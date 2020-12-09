We celebrated Thanksgiving a little different this year. We normally wake up early and participate in the Turkey Trot held in Cedar Rapids every year. That wasn’t an option this year, so we chose to spend our morning enjoying the nice weather and brushing the horses while they had their breakfast hay.
In the evening we normally get dressed up and go to my Dad’s for a delicious and expansive dinner. Due to the high numbers of COVID cases in the area we chose to stay home this year instead. My Dad’s girlfriend still packed up an entire basket of delicious dinner for us and my Dad dropped it off just in time for Scarlett and I to have a Thanksgiving feast.
It wasn’t our normal Thanksgiving, but it was still wonderful. Scarlett and I were snuggled in at home and the slowing down of the day made it easy to reflect on what we truly have to be thankful for. We live in a safe and beautiful country, I have family and friends who will go out of their way to help make our day special, even if we can’t be together to enjoy it.
As Christmas is fast approaching, we may not be able to celebrate it in the normal way but take advantage of it being less hectic and truly enjoy the season. Even if things are goofy there is still so much to be thankful for. Instead of running here and there to the Holiday festivities we can instead cozy up to those who are most dear to us and just enjoy.
The Veterans Affairs office is limiting face-to-face meetings for safety due to the pandemic but is available for any and all Veteran questions via phone at 319.472.3150 or email at va@bentoncountyia.gov (please note the change in email.)
May you and yours have a relaxed and wonderful Christmas!