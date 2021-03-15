I realized yesterday it had been a while since I reminded everyone about the military tax exemptions that our great state offers! You have plenty of time to get your paperwork into the Assessor’s office as it is due by July 1st and will take effect for the following tax year. You only need to do this once; it is not necessary to do it every year. You will also need to have your DD214 registered with the Recorders office so the Assessor can reference it. You can print the needed form at tax.iowa.gov/tax-credits-and-exemptions and scroll down to Iowa Military Exemption to find the form or I can easily print it for you.
There are two tax breaks for Veterans, the first is for Veterans who served on active duty for a minimum of 18 months. This benefit reduces a veteran’s assessed home value for property tax purposes by $1,852.
The second due benefit is for our Veterans who are rated at 100% Service Connected or a Widow(er) of a Veteran who is receiving Death Indemnity Compensation. This benefit makes it so those receiving these VA benefits are 100% propertty tax exempt. There is a separate form for this benefit that can be found on the site listed above, just scroll to Iowa Disabled Veteran’s Homestead Tax Credit to find it.
Once you have the forms completed and your DD214 registered at the County Recorders office you can submit the completed form to the County Assessors office to be registered for the following tax year.
Our office is growing, and we want it to continue to grow so please stop in and ask any questions you may have about your benefits as a Veteran or about benefits that your loved one who is a Veteran may be entitled to. Please call for an appointment to ensure that I am in the office and not elsewhere helping a Veteran. My office phone number is 319.472.3150 or you can email me at va@bentoncountyia.gov.