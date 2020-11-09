I usually use November’s editorial to re-iterate getting out there and educating people about what being a Veteran truly means and what we really do in the military because as all know, the movies take a lot of liberties and are not necessarily an accurate depiction of what really happens in the service. This year that is not necessarily feasible so I will leave you with this great quote I found.
“America without her soldiers would be like God with his angels.” — Claudia Pemberton
This quote may seem a little extreme, but it really struck me. We live in a pretty great Country. Even during these uncertain times, we are truly lucky to live here. Many of us have seen places whose citizens do not get the same luxury of freedom as we do, and it helps to make one truly grateful for what they have. For all that you have done to give us these wonderful freedoms, thank you.
To my fellow Brothers and Sisters in arms, Happy Veterans Day, and Welcome Home.