The Veterans of Foreign Wars of The United States Post 8884 in Vinton, Iowa has acquired a building for a Post Home. We are excited to get it renovated to a beautiful home the community can be proud of. There are some fundraising ideas happening this fall.
However we need some help in remodeling the inside. We are asking for some volunteers to help with this. We can use High School students to adults. Some of the work is painting, running Electrical wires (not hooked in the box!!). Busting some cement, ect....
If you are interested, please call 319-693-9215 0r 319-899-4380 for more information. If you’re a volunteer and would like to help out, monetary donations are welcome.
PLEASE MAKE CHECKS PAYABLE TO VFW POST 8884
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT
Send to VFW POST 8884
P.O. Box 187
Vinton, Iowa52349