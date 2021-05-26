Vinton, IA. (17 May 2021) – Commander Dale Henry of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. Smith-Geater Post 8884 and Auxiliary, announced the kick-off of the VFW’s annualSmart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award launched in 1999 to recognize classroom teachers for promoting citizenship education. VFW annually recognizes the nation’s top classroom, one (1) in each category, K-5, 6-8 and 9-12 teachers who teach citizenship education topics regularly and promote America’s history and traditions effectively.
Each national award teacher winner receives the Past Commander-in-Chief John Smart Award and $1,000. Their respective schools also receive a $1,000 award. They also receive a paid trip to the VFW National Convention to receive their award. NOTE: Winners will receive a 1099-MISC
as a result of their award and all- expense paid trip. Visit this link for more information and for a nomination form: vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/teacher-of-the-year
Eligibility All current classroom teachers (teaching at least half of the school day in a classroom environment) are eligible. Previous national VFW winners and home schoolteachers are ineligible. Nominations can be submitted by fellow teachers, supervisors, or other interested individuals (not relatives.) Self-nominees are not eligible. While a school official may nominate a teacher, permission from a school or district is not required.
Deadlines October 31st — Deadline for teacher nominations at the Post.
For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact:
Dale Henry
Commander, Post 8884