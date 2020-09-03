The 2020 IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals on September 7-12 will see Vinton’s own Brandon Tharp compete with a car decorated to tribute the men and women of the Virginia Gay x-ray department for this year’s “Healthcare Heroes” theme.
“Every year at Super Nationals, they have a car wrap theme,” Shadoe Vogt, a designer for the car said. “Vinton is the home of IMCA and my wife works at Virginia Gay in the radiology department. I thought it would be great to feature the department on the car. I won the competition for best wrap two years ago and I think I can do that again this year with this wrap.”
Vogt brought out Tharp’s car to the clinic on Thursday, complete with the new wraps designed by C23 Graphic Design. Vogt’s wife, Taylor, is featured on the right side of the car and found the design “entertaining”. A large printer created the sticker for the wrap and applied to the car. Hundreds of cars from across the country will have wraps also recognizing their local health care heroes at this week of races. The wrap may last a week tops before it’s trashed, but the inspiration behind the design will remain.
“These folks at Virginia Gay are on the front lines,” Vogt said. “They don’t get the recognition that they should. When everyone thinks about hospitals, they think about nurses and doctors. There’s more to that with the radiology department and the people that make it possible.”
Michele Schoonover, CEO of Virgina Gay Hospital, stopped outside to see the car herself and snap a few pictures on her phone of the wrap. The hospital is going into its six month of changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, including limiting visitors and wearing masks everywhere in the hospital and clinic. Schoonover praised the design and stated it provides “positive news” amid a difficult time for the staff.
“It’s really nice to see these faces on the car,” Schoonover said. “This race is big time and it will be a lot of publicity for our little hospital. We appreciate Shadoe’s work and the support we’ve received from the community over the past six months.”
X-ray/radiology staff members were invited to take a photo with Tharp’s car before it began the trek to Boone for Super Nationals.