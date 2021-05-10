Brian Meeker, D.O., was recently honored with the Life Service Award and elected president-elect of the Iowa Osteopathic Medical Association. The purpose of the Life Service Award is to recognize those osteopathic physician members of the Association who have spent the greater part of their lives delivering health care to Iowa’s citizens, utilizing osteopathic practice and principles. In addition, they must have been active members of the Association and represented and modeled the highest ideals of the profession to their community.
His colleague writes, “He does what osteopathic physicians do, he has done it well, and he continues to provide quality osteopathic health care to the citizens of Iowa”
Dr. Meeker is a graduate of Des Moines University, College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at St. Luke’s Medical Center and internship at Davenport Medical Center. He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Dr. Meeker practices at Vinton Family Medical Clinic. He has been a dedicated Family Medicine provider in the Virginia Gay Hospitals and Clinics since 1992.
The Iowa Osteopathic Medical Association, founded in 1898 and headquartered in Des Moines, proudly represents osteopathic physicians in Iowa. There are over 1,000 osteopathic physicians licensed in Iowa. There are approximately 100,000 D.O.s in the United States practicing in all areas of medicine from neurology to sports medicine to dermatology to emergency medicine. As complete physicians, D.O.s are able to prescribe medication and perform surgery. In addition, D.O.s have added training in Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT), a hands-on treatment tool that they can use to diagnose and treat injuries or illnesses. OMT can be used in conjunction with and sometimes in place of medication or surgery to restore mobility and function.