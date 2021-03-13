Sept. 13, 1939 — March 10, 2021
INDEPENDENCE — Vicky A. Meythaler, 81 of Independence died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at ABCM Rehab of Independence – West Campus.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1939, in Aurora, to Earl William and Leona Florence (Schweitzer) Gibson. Married: Donald Meythaler (d. 2015) Nov. 3, 1962, at Nashua.
Survivors: 3 sons, Greg of Beaverton, Oregon, Scott (Laurie Lightcap) of Shueyville and Douglas (Jill Smith) of Golden Valley, Minnesota, 5 grandchildren, and 2 brothers, Lanny (Mary Ann) and Joe Gibson.
Private grave side services will be held in Wilson Cemetery in Independence. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.