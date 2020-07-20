Vinton-Shellsburg baseball is done for the season after a 10-0 five inning loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium on Friday.
“We knew ahead of time we were facing a very good team in Xavier, but any team is beatable as long as we play our best,” coach Henry Bratten said. “We went in with the mindset we were going to play our best ball.”
The Vikes went in ready to throw strikes and despite what the score may say, they put on one of their best defensive performances of the season. Senior Hunter Hazen executed a highlight defensive play in the second inning as he dove for first to get the out on the runner.
“Hunter did a phenomenal job,” Bratten said. “Right before the play, we had to play back as a leftie came up to bat. If he hit a hot shot, we’d have time to react. The kid ripped one right to him and Hunter busted his butt and made a sliding dive to put his glove on the bag. Huge play.”
Walks and errors only stoked the Saints’ offense at critical times, though they’d only truly get going in the fourth inning with five runs. Meanwhile, V-S managed two hits against Xavier’s ace pitcher and solid defense backing him. Several Xavier triples were made possible by a larger outfield and the V-S defense shrinking in to cover.
“I feel we minimized a lot of mistakes and made plays we haven’t most of the season,” Bratten said. “We forced them to beat us and we did not give this game to them.”
The Vikes enjoyed completing their season at Veteran’s Memorial, home of the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Bratten stated the players arrived early just to soak in the experience of playing in a professional stadium.
“That's an awesome experience for the kids anytime you get a play on a field of that caliber,” Bratten said. “They walked around and really soaked in things before it was go time.”
V-S ends their season 0-20 and will say farewell to seven seniors on the season. While the Vikes did not earn a win on the season, Bratten admired their drive to continue playing despite the lack of success.
“These seniors are a great group of guys to coach and I’m happy to have gotten to know them and their families,” Bratten said. “It’s not easy to win a game all year. For them to show up to practice every day and not give up tells you what kind of character they have.”
The program will return core players in pitcher Travis Hantz and outfields Quin Cornell and Brooks Erickson next season. JV players from this season and next year’s sophomore class will be asked to step up in 2021 to replace a larger senior class.
“I’m excited to see what these young guys do over the next few years,” Bratten said. “They’ve had the chance to learn from this senior class. We’ll see how they make the transition next season.”