Vinton-Shellsburg boys basketball were forced to pause their season due to a COVID-19 exposure in the program, but one could hardly notice any rust as the Vikings took down South Tama 57-31 at home to open WaMaC West play.
“The last time we played a game, we had a bad taste in our mouths,” coach Joe Johnson said. “We had our rough stretch back in December, but I thought we came out tonight with a lot of energy and shot the ball really well.”
The Vikings pushed the pace early, scoring seven unanswered points to begin and were locked in defensively. South Tama would only put up four points in the opening quarter as VS railed off 18. Senior Derron Hughes had the hot hand from deep as he connected on his first four threes to put VS up 42-10 after halftime.
“We put an emphasis on attacking the glass and playing faster,” Johnson said. “South Tama had a big guy that could really bang inside and make it tough for us. We knew we had to try to outrun him and make him play at our speed. I felt that worked out well for us.”
While the second half was not nearly as pretty for the Vikings, the deficit proved too great even for the Trojans to climb out with a 21-15 edge in the last 16 minutes of play. Hughes led the Vikings with 15 points and five boards, joined in double digits by senior CJ Rickels with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals. Senior Ethan Rollinger had eight points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Senior Ryan Moore and junior Kaden Kingsbury each had six points.
“We shared the ball well and I believe had 14 assists on our 17 field goals at halftime,” Johnson said. “We haven’t had a half like that this season. I felt like we did a nice job finding that extra open guy.”
VS had little time to celebrate as they traveled to Williamsburg the next day. The Vikings will host Independence on Friday and Benton on Monday.