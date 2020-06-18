Eighth-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg baseball opened its season at home hosting WaMaC rival Clear Creek-Amana on Monday as the visitors swept the doubleheader 8-2 and 8-0.
“[Clear Creek-Amana] is a very solid team who play us hard every year,” coach Henry Bratten said. “I anticipated them throwing strikes and forcing us to really work on defense to get them out.”
Both games came down to free bases given to the Clippers combined with some timely hits with those runners on. The Vikes would pull through with three hits and two runs in the first game. A five-run second inning was enough to give CCA control of the game even as V-S crossed the plate twice in the sixth inning.
“When you have two bases loaded and they finally hit one when you don’t make the right defensive play, it easily turns into two or three runs,” Bratten said. “Those could have potentially been outs instead of base runners.”
The V-S defense would hold strong in the nightcap for four innings before a three-run homerun by CCA broke the game open. From there, Bratten watched “the wheels fall off” and the Vikes were unable to regroup or score.
“From a physical aspect, we looked good at the plate swinging and good defensively,” Bratten said. “We just have to be better at controlling the ball, throwing more strikes. Offensively, we need more grit at the plate. We let way too many good pitches go by.”
Between the two games, the pitching staff committed 10 errors (seven in the nightcap) and averaged a 5.00 ERA. While the Vikes were unable to string together runs in the nightcap, they were able to put together four hits.
“Again, we can’t allow free runners on base,” Bratten said. “That takes the momentum away from us and really hurt us in both games. The guys are still positive and working hard each day. We’re going to work towards playing our best ball come July 17th.”
V-S traveled to Central DeWitt on Thursday before hosting Independence on Monday for a doubleheader.