Vinton-Shellsburg baseball celebrated seven seniors after a 6-1 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday in the final home game of the 2020 season.
“Right away, I knew we had a challenge in Waverly,” coach Henry Bratten said. “They are a good pitching and defensive team. We knew we had to find ways to score runs against a team like this.”
The Go-Hawks were limited offensively by the V-S defense, putting a run each in the opening two innings and including a solo home run. Senior Payton Haefner batted in senior Tanner Rodman for the lone run of the evening in the bottom of the third. W-SR would deliver a three-run blow in the top of the sixth and tack on on final run in the seventh as the Vikes failed to produce an additional run off five hits on the day.
“We walked a couple of guys in the sixth and those runs put our flame out,” Bratten said. “Brad Cornell had one of his best pitching performances ever tonight. When we throw strikes, good things happen. We challenged them to beat us and at the end of day that's what they did.”
Cornell, along with seniors Charlie Dudley, Haefner, Rodman, Wes Mott, Cameron Karr and Hunter Hazen were recognized after the loss for their contributions to the program over their baseball careers.
“As a group, these seniors stuck through our program since eighth grade, when they were asked to come up and play high school ball,” Bratten said. “They are a great group of kids and I love being around their energy. They are great teammates to each other, always push one another, and I expect a lot of great things from their lives.”
V-S now prepares for Districts as they travel to Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday to face Cedar Rapids Xavier beginning at 5:00 p.m.
“They are very similar to Wavery in that they are a great pitching and defensive team,” Bratten said. “So we have to go out and score runs, simple as that. We have to be just as good defensively. If we go out and play like we did for five innings today, we’ll be competitive.”