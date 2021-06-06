Viking baseball’s winless streak continues after a 7-2 loss to visiting Monticello on Friday, despite improvements on the defensive end from last week.
“We shored up defensively in four innings,” coach Cody Robertson said. “We cleaned up errors from the first inning. Runners got on, but we couldn’t come up with big hits when we had them in scoring position.”
VS pulled the game within one as senior pitcher Travis Hantz scored junior centerfield Kale Schulte with a RBI double. Senior first base JJ Sloop was given a walk to home after a block was called on Monticello.
“Travis was able to come through for us and give us a big inning,” Robertson said. “He’s been pitching fantastic for us. He’s keeping the hitters off balance and if he can deliver hits like tonight, that’s what we need.”
Hantz struck out nine batters on the mount, yet it wouldn’t be enough to keep the Panthers from putting together two two-run innings in the fifth and sixth inning. Sophomore Curtis Erickson relieved Hantz in the seventh due to pitch count, yet the Vikings couldn’t get another run throughout the remainder of the night.
“Offensively, we have to find those hits when we have a chance to score,” Robertson said. “We saw several guys get on base with good hits, a few walks. Finding that timely hit is the answer we were looking for tonight.”
The Vikings were at Maquoketa on Monday and will host Independence on Thursday before welcoming Benton on Friday.