Vinton-Shellsburg girls basketball gave themselves the gift of a 69-18 win at South Tama on Monday to move to 8-1 ahead of their winter break and opening division play 2-0.
“South Tama had a couple girls who play real well and we had to come out ready for them,” coach Rich Haisman said. “That first quarter, those girls played well and we did not come out sharp.”
The Vikettes opened out of sync, committing sloppy turnovers and allowing several easy buckets for the Trojans to keep the game close in the first six minutes. VS would find their rhythm in final moments of the quarter, including a buzzer-beater layup by sophomore Abby Davis to go up 22-10.
“We weren't playing our game and I couldn't figure it out,” Haisman said. “We were kind of slow up the court, slow down on the court, and we weren't putting any pressure on anybody.”
Just like a Christmas light, the Vikettes shone bright when the switch was flipped, causing havoc defensively and getting easy points off steals. VS used its size advantage to own the offensive glass and clean up misses. By halftime, the lead had swelled to 42-12 in favor of the visiting Vikettes.
“Something I want our girls to take pride in is defense,” Haisman said. “There are some nights you don’t shoot well, but defense can keep you in games with heart and effort. We wanted to keep them under 20 tonight.”
VS achieved just that as they held South Tama to six points in the third and zero points in the final quarter, allowing their bench some valuable minutes on the court without a letdown. Three Vikettes scored in double figures against the Trojans, led by sophomore Brylee Bruce with 12 points and rebounds. Senior Kayla Griffith had 11 points, six boards, three assists and three steals. Senior Lucy Howes-Vonstein finished with 10 points, three steals and two assists.
“We haven’t had a real lopsided win like this yet this season,” Haisman said. “This was a nice way to go into Christmas break with everybody getting to play and put together nice stats.”
The Vikettes enter winter break 8-1 (2-0 WaMaC West) on the season and will have time off before a scrimmage Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Wednesday. WaMaC West play will resume on January 5 with Williamsburg coming to Vinton.
“At the beginning of the season, we talked about what we wanted to accomplish as a team and things we individually needed to do,” Haisman said. “The hard part for me is trying to figure out how all the pieces are gonna fit together. I feel like some of these pieces are starting to come together right now. We've got really big games in January. This team knows they can be special. Now they have to go out and work for it.”