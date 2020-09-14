While a rematch was not in the cards for Vinton-Shellsburg and Benton at a tournament at East Marshall on Saturday, the two WaMaC schools got plenty of competition from their respective pools, the Vikettes finishing 2-1 and the Bobcats 1-2.
The Vikettes cruised past host East Marshall 21-8, 21-15 before falling to West Marshall in two tightly contested sets 22-24, 21-23. V-S got back on track with a win over Iowa Valley 21-17, 21-7 to end their afternoon. Junior Brynn Patterson led the attack with 19 kills, 18 digs and went 24 of 25 serving on the day. Junior Sam Walton had 16 kills and nine digs. Junior libero Kate Hyland tallied 24 digs and went 23 of 25 serving with two aces.
“I thought we played well overall,” coach Michelle Ruess said. “West Marshall’s defense was amazing. They got everything back at us and we made several key mistakes. We had our moments to pull through, but miscommunications happened. These matches will help prepare us for Williamsburg on Tuesday.”
Benton competed in their pool earlier on the day with several ranked matchups. The Bobcats opened with a loss to 3A 14th ranked Des Moines Christian 16-21, 13-21. 2A 13th-ranked Hudson, whom Benton faced last weekend, claimed victory over the Bobcats 21-14, 21-12. The Bobcats would end the day on a high note with a win over HLV 21-5, 21-15. Junior Grace Embretson tallied 15 kills, 17 assists and 27 digs on the day. Senior Caitlin Keiper had 12 digs and sophomore Addison Phillips finished the day with 9 kills.
The Bobcats (3-9) will host South Tama for Senior Night on Thursday. The two WaMaC schools met the previous week as well, with Benton pulling a 2-1 win in tournament play. V-S (9-9) will host Williamsburg on Tuesday and travel to West Delaware for a tournament on Saturday.