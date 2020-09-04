October 13, 2015. That was the last time Vinton-Shellsburg took a set, let alone a win, from county rival Benton in volleyball. The Bobcats claimed bragging rights the last seven meetings, yet on an early Senior Night on Thursday, the Vikettes broke the streak with a sweep of Benton to open WaMaC West play.
“That was bittersweet, that’s all I’ll say,” coach Michelle Ruess said. “We played as a team, didn’t give up on plays, and met every single one of their team goals tonight.”
The Vikettes came out of the gate hot as junior Brynn Patterson laid down five kills in the opening set alone for the 25-16 in. Defense, however, was what drove V-S over the course of the night. Junior libero Kate Hyland tallied 13 digs in the second set alone as Patterson and sophomore Ashlie Meyer each had five kills in the 25-17 win.
“[V-S] kept the ball alive all night and part of what led to their success,” Benton coach Mike Embretson said. “Brynn Patterson had a really good game tonight and their outsides were great.”
Benton would hold on to make the third set interesting, digging in and throwing whatever looks they could at the Vikettes in an attempt to keep the night alive.
“It was a combination of we started serving more aggressive, but then we started passing the ball in the third set,” Embretson said. “We were able to run stuff, but we need to be starting to do that from the first ball, not beginning in the third set.”
V-S completed their sweep with a 25-21 win in the third set, staying consistent throughout their home opener and earning a WaMaC West victory after going 0-6 in conference play last season. Patterson finished with 11 kills, eight digs and went seven of nine serving. Meyer followed with eight kills on the night. Sophomore Brylee Bruce and Kinzley Kurth combined for 33 assists. Hyland led the defense with 24 digs in three sets.
“The defense is getting more confident,” Ruess said. “That back row has young players and most have never played varsity until this season. They hustle, they are quick and are beginning to play like a team.”
Senior Grace Embretson led the Bobcat attack with seven kills, 12 assists, six digs and went nine of nine serving. Sophomore Addison Phillips tallied six kills and nine assists. Freshman Emma Townsley had eight digs and sophomore Olivia Janss had seven digs.
“The key is trying to figure out who's gonna fill what spot and what role,” Embretson said. “With us being so inexperienced right now, it's all over the place. We got some kids that have potential, but we just got to find consistency.”
With the uncertainty of the season due to COVID-19, the Vikettes celebrated their Senior Night early and recognized three players and one manager: Kayla Griffith, Jenna Pattee, Carly Williams and Noah Lindauer.
“I'm hoping I get to experience a lot more with them this season,” Ruess said. “They're a very nice class who work hard and are good leaders on the court.”
The Vikettes hosted a robin round tournament over the weekend. Benton played in a tournament at BCLUW during the weekend and will travel to Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday to continue WaMaC West play.