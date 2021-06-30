Vikettes softball put together their longest winning streak of the season with four straight road wins at Maquoketa, a sweep at South Tama and a close 7-6 win at HLV on Tuesday.
“It’s certainly our longest streak in a while,” coach Bari Parrott said. “We’ve had some winnable games recently and lost some on paper we could have won as well. We’ll continue to move forward, get better every day.”
VS split at Maquoketa on June 24 and took the nightcap 8-6, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh to kick the streak off. The Vikettes continued WaMaC play at South Tama on Monday, earning their first conference sweep of the season. VS hit three homeruns in a 20-8 win, two coming from sophomore catcher Kreutner to bat in 5 runs and one dinger from senior third base Keira Ott. A 15-7 nightcap win combined to give the Vikettes 29 hits in the evening.
“We did a better job of building a lead and holding on to it,” Parrott said. “We played pretty decent defense and had a ton of hits. Really liked how we came out in that one.”
The Vikettes concluded their streak of road games at HLV for a non-conference matchup. VS remained steady through six innings as they built up a 7-3 behind runs from Ott and sophomore shortstop Abby Davis off a single from sophomore centerfield Ashlie Meyer. The Warriors fired back with a homerun and three runs in the bottom of the seventh to make the VS faithful sweat a little. With a runner threatening to tie on third, Ott got the assist on the final play to sophomore first base Brylee Bruce.
“They hit the ball hard and got three homeruns today,” Parrott said. “Up and down the lineup, they were consistent at the plate. We played well defensively. Keira and Ashlie played real well. That last run in the seventh was huge. Otherwise we’d be playing extras. We have to finish out games better.”
Senior Anna Becker played a complete game allowing eight hits and had the defense playing behind her. Davis had three runs in the win along with two hits. Kreutner also recorded two hits in the win.
VS (11-23) fell to West Delaware on Wednesday 17-5 and 2-1. The Vikettes hosted Wapsie Valley on Thursday to end their regular season. Postseason pairings were announced last week and the Vikettes will travel to Independence (14-21) on Tuesday. VS split with their WaMaC rival earlier in the season in Vinton.
“It was a favorable draw for us in terms of somebody we’re familiar with and have won against this year,” Parrott said. “We did not hit well against their first pitcher earlier, so that is definitely something we’re going to need to improve on. I’m sure they’ve improved as well.”